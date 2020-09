KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to 47.83 per cent or 618 areas of the 1,292 sites hit by the unscheduled water supply disruption in seven regions in the Klang Valley has been fully restored as at 12.30 pm this afternoon.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head, Elina Baseri in a statement, said restoration for the remaining 674 areas is still in the process.

She said Hulu Selangor recorded the highest water supply resumption so far at 94.1 per cent, followed by Kuala Selangor (93.5 per cent), Petaling (57.2 per cent), Kuala Langat (50 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (41.3 per cent), Klang and Shah Alam (24.2 per cent) and Gombak (11.3 percent).

“Air Selangor hopes consumers who have received water supply will use it prudently to ensure the restoration process for the affected areas runs smoothly and according to schedule,“ she said and hoped the public would cooperate with the agency’s staff.

Air Selangor will also update the latest status of water supply from time to time through Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the agency’s website.-Bernama