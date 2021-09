PETALING JAYA: Taps are running again in all 463 areas in in Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Putrajaya and Kuala Langat region affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption due to the shutdown of Sg Semenyih Water Treatment Plant.

Water supply has resumed at 6am today after an odour pollution incident in Sungai Semenyih caused a disruption of supply to these areas on Aug 31

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) advised consumers to obtain official information on water supply disruptions through all Air Selangor official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram Air Selangor and the website www.airselangor.com. Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300 or Help Centre via the Air Selangor application.