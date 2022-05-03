Water supply to be fully restored by 9am on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in 472 areas in five districts in Selangor that experienced unscheduled water disruptions this evening is being restored in stages from 9 pm today and is expected to be fully restored by 9 am tomorrow (May 4).

Air Selangor corporate communications head Elina Baseri said the water disruption was due to the Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (LRA) being shut down this morning due to odour pollution detected at the Jenderam Hilir raw water pump station intake, which resumed operations at 3.30 pm today.

“The water treatment process is underway to ensure the water supply is clean and treated water can be supplied to consumers.

“For affected areas that receive their water supply from the Bukit Tampoi LRA, Air Selangor authorities will activate alternative water supply sources from the Sungai Semenyih LRA for the use of consumers,“ she said in a statement today.

According to her, the duration of disruption and restoration of water supply in the affected areas would vary depending on the location of the consumer’s premises and the water pressure in the water supply distribution system.

She said alternative assistance through tanker trucks will be mobilised to consumers, with priority given to critical premises and Air Selangor is taking steps to minimise the impact of the disruption to consumers.

Air Selangor will make announcements periodically on developments regarding the incident via all mediums, especially the mass media, and consumers can refer to official communication channels including the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or contact Air Selangor call centre at 15300.

Consumers can also submit questions or complaints through the Air Selangor Help centre which can be accessed at www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application.

Meanwhile, Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, tweeted that the Sungai Semenyih and Bukit Tampoi LRAs had resumed operations at 3.30 pm this afternoon after a reading of 0 TON (Threshold Odour Number) was recorded and the pollution was successfully resolved.

“Water supply is expected to be restored in stages starting tonight. This is the third incident of pollution in the same place this week,“ he tweeted.

- Bernama