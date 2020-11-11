Water supply to be fully restored by Friday - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply was distributed earlier than planned at 1.45 pm today following a smooth flow of clean water in the distribution system after all four water treatment plants (LRAs) in Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor Phase (SSP) 1, 2 and 3 resumed operations earlier.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman said the recovery plan had been divided into two groups, with water supply expected to be fully restored by Friday (Nov 13).

“The first group, consisting of 599 areas, is expected to see full recovery by 3 pm tomorrow (Nov 12), while the second group of 680 areas will see full recovery by 3 pm on Friday,“ he said in a statement here today.

He emphasised that the water supplied to consumers had undergone quality tests, with 0 TON (threshold odour number) reading recorded three times in a row, thus complying with the standards set by the Health Ministry as well as verified to be odourless by the Suruhanjaya Perkhidmatan Air Negara (SPAN).

He said Air Selangor understood consumers’ concern on getting clean water supply, especially during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

“As such, Air Selangor will continue to provide water supply through 111 water tankers mobilised to critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres as well as residential areas,” he said.

He added the alternative water supply is also available through 14 public water taps and 17 service centres to help affected consumers.

He also said that Air Selangor was disappointed with the frequent pollution incidents.

“As such, we fully support the efforts taken by the authorities to tackle environmental crimes and keep our rivers from being polluted,” he said.

Air Selangor also advised consumers to obtain official information on water supply through its official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor mobile application, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and via its website at www.airselangor.com.

Yesterday, Air Selangor announced that operations at the Rantau Panjang and SSP 1, 2 and 3 LRAs had to be suspended due to pollution of raw water resources. The shut down affected 1,139,008 accounts holders in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.. -Bernama