PETALING JAYA: Areas hit by the second water cut in less than a week are expected to get full supply again by Saturday.

As of noon yesterday, supply has been restored to 1.2 million users, accounting for 84% of all those affected by the unscheduled stoppage.

In Hulu Selangor, full supply had been restored to 99% of consumers, followed by Gombak with 98% and Kuala Selangor with 95%. In Kuala Lumpur, 83% of consumers had full supply restored by noon today, in Klang and Shah Alam, 78% and in Kuala Langat 53% are already receiving full supply.

Head of customer relationship and communication at Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Abdul Raof Ahmad advised consumers to use water sparingly and to avoid wastage to help expedite supply restoration to all areas.

Consumers who have yet to get normal supply may get water at designated public areas and at local service centres that operate round the clock.

This is the second such incident in Selangor within three days.

Last Friday, the detection of an odour in the water in Sungai Selangor led to the closure of the Indah Water Consortium inlet water treatment plant in Batang Kali.

The odour was traced to an oil-based waste discharged from an industrial area and a car workshop.

It left more than a million homes without water.

Supply to the affected areas was only fully restored on Sunday.

On the same day about 100L of Benzene diesel from the oil tank of a pontoon excavator was discharged into the river, causing the treatment plants in Rantau Panjang to shut down.