Water supply to be restored in 24 hours - Tuan Ibrahim

BESTARI JAYA: Water supply to about five million consumers affected by the closure of phase 1, 2, and 3 water treatment plants (WTP) in Sungai Selangor as well as the WTP at Rantau Panjang due to pollution of raw water is expected to be restored in another 24 hours.

Environment and Water Minister, Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (pix) said the incident was due to odour pollution which caused the four WTPs to be closed early this morning but the situation has improved as at 1.30 pm.

To overcome the problem of odour pollution, Tuan Ibrahim said Selangor Water Management Authority (SWMA) had released 285 million litres per day (MLD) from HORAS 600 and pumped 336 (MLD) water from alternative ponds to dilute the water in Sungai Selangor.

“We are expecting the four WTPs to resume operation in another one or two hours and thereby restoring water supply to about five million consumers in 24 hours,” he told a press conference after visiting the phase 2 water treatment plant in Sungai Selangor here today.

Also present was Selangor Environment, Green Technology, Science, Technology and Innovation and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian.

Tuan Ibrahim added that the Rantau Panjang WTP stopped operation at about 12.30 am following a level one threshold odour number (TON) pollution at the surface of the plant intake point while WTP 1, 2 and 3 halted operation after odour pollution at level three TON detected at the surface of their intake points.

“Initial investigation by the authorities found solvent as the source of the odour pollution this morning.

“The smell of solvent was similar to the earlier incident in early September which is still under investigation,” he said and added that the ministry had identified several industrial areas as the source of the pollution.

Tuan Ibrahim said the ministry did not rule out the dumping of solvent by illegal factories operating around Selangor.

“If the factories hold licences issued by the ministry, they would be frequently inspected for compliance with the licensing conditions and for licence renewal,” he said.

This morning, 1,196,457 Air Selangor accounts involving 1,292 areas in Klang Valley again experienced water supply disruption after four Sungai Selangor WTPs halted operation following pollution to the raw water source. — Bernama