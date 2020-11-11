Water supply to be restored in stages from 3pm today - Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to 1,279 areas in the Klang Valley affected by unscheduled disruptions since 6pm yesterday is expected to be restored in stages from 3pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) in a statement today said that operations at the Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor Phase (SSP) 1, 2 and 3 water treatment plants (LRAs) had resumed in stages from 2.40am today once a reading of 0 TON (threshold odour number) had been recorded three consecutive times.

It said that as at 7am this morning, all four LRAs had completed the cleaning and pumping activities at every stage of the treatment process to ensure the quality of the water supplied is clean and safe according to the standards set by the Ministry of Health.

“Air Selangor had carried out water quality checks at every stage of the treatment process and the National Water Services Commission has verified that there is no odour present,” the statement said.

Air Selangor currently in the process of stabilising the distribution system before the water can be channelled to consumers and a schedule on the supply restoration will be released in due course.

Alternative water supply assistance will continue to assist affected consumers including 111 water tankers, 14 public taps and 17 local service centres as well as distributing five litres of drinking water.

Yesterday, Air Selangor announced that operations at the Rantau Panjang and Sungai Selangor Phase (SSP) 1, 2 and 3 LRAs had to be suspended due to pollution of raw water resources.

This shut down affected 1,139,008 accounts holders in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat..

For more information, consumers can visit the Air Selangor website at www.airselangor.com or refer to its official communication channels, such as the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. — Bernama