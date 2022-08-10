Water supply to Hulu Selangor restored in stages: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply in 188 areas affected by scheduled water disruption in Hulu Selangor yesterday, has been distributed in stages from 8 am today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Head of Corporate Communications Elina Baseri said the water supply is expected to be fully restored by 8 am tomorrow.

She said the asset improvement and maintenance work at Sungai Rasa Water Treatment Plant (LRA) was delayed due to technical issues, however, it was completed by 5.30 this morning.

“Air Selangor apologises for the inconvenience experienced by consumers and will work to ensure that the supply restoration process in the 188 affected areas runs smoothly,” she said in a statement today.

Air Selangor will continue to mobilise water tankers to the affected areas by giving priority to critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral parlours, she said.

Consumers can obtain information on the scheduled water supply disruption from time to time via the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or call Air Selangor contact centre at 15300. - Bernama