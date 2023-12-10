Water supply to seven affected areas in Selangor fully restored

PETALING JAYA: Water supply in all of the affected areas in Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor regions has been fully restored at 12am today (Oct 12).

Meanwhile, clean and safe treated water supply has been distributed in stages to consumers in areas affected by maintenance and replacement works in Sungai Langat Water Treatment Plant as well as the temporary shutdown at the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 (SSP2), Sungai Selangor Phase 3 (SSP3) and Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) following an odour pollution incident at Sungai Selangor.

As of 6am today (Oct 12), the recovery status of the water supply in the affected areas has reached 33.92%, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) said in a statement today.

