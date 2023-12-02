Water supply to seven areas 75 pct restored: Air Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR: Water supply to seven areas affected by a temporary shutdown that was caused by an odour pollution incident at the Rantau Panjang water treatment plant (LRA) intake was 75 per cent restored as of 6 pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Head of Corporate Communications Elina Baseri said water supply recovery in Petaling was at 62 per cent, Gombak (99 per cent), Hulu Selangor (100 per cent), Klang (42 per cent), Shah Alam (30 per cent), Kuala Langat (zero per cent) and Kuala Selangor (99 per cent).

She said that the duration of the water supply recovery in the affected areas will vary, depending on the location and distance of consumers’ premises.

“Water supply in the affected areas is expected to be fully restored by 6 am on Tuesday (Feb 14). Users can get a list of affected areas by visiting the website https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/ as well as through the Air Selangor application,“ she said in a statement today.

Consumers are advised to allow their taps to run awhile for the water to turn clear before daily use, she said.

She said consumers can also refer to all official channels on its social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or call Air Selangor’s Call Centre at 15300.

“Enquiries and complaints can also be channelled to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application,” she said.

The odour pollution caused the Rantau Panjang Water Treatment Plant (Rantau Panjang WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant (SSP1 WTP), Sungai Selangor Phase 2 Water Treatment Plant (SSP2 WTP) and Sungai Selangor Phase 3 Water Treatment Plant (SSP3 WTP) to be shut down since last night.

However, all four treatment plants were fully operational by this morning. - Bernama