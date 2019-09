DARO, Sarawak: The water supply problems in Pulau Bruit, Daro and Tanjung Manis are expected to be resolved upon completion of the Muara Lassa Bridge project in 48 months, said Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix).

He said with the presence of the bridge, it would make possible installation of pipelines, and at a cheaper cost.

Prior to this, he said, the government planned to connect water supply from Sibu to the area using underwater pipes, but found it to be costly.

“Now, upon completion of the bridge, pipes will be installed along the bridge to supply clean water to the affected areas,’ he told reporters after the ground breaking ceremony for the bridge project here today.

The bridge, which is 2.43km long and costing RM597.58 million, will connect Sarawak’s coastal road network project.

As a short-term plan prior to completion of the bridge, Abang Johari said the state government would use water booster pumps and build a treatment plant to provide water supply to the area.

On the bridge project, he said it would have a significant impact on the socio-economic development of the area, which in turn would improve the standard of living of the people. — Bernama