Water surge incident: Five babies among 50 victims rescued -JBPM

KUALA KRAI: Five babies were among 50 individuals rescued after they were trapped following a water surge incident at the Sungai Kenerong picnic area here, yesterday afternoon.

Operations commander senior fire officer II Mohd Azwan Daud said six personnel and a fire engine from the Dabong Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 5.26pm after receiving a distress call at 5pm.

He said the rescue operation was carried out using ropes and a boat to evacuate all the victims.

“It is understood that the victims, comprising 35 adults, 10 children and five babies, were having a picnic with their families when the incident occurred,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He added that all the victims were rescued and the operation ended at 8.50pm.

-Bernama