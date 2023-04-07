Water surge incidents in Malaysia since 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: The following are water surge incidents that have occurred in Malaysia from 2021 to July 2023.

Aug 18, 2021: Six people were killed while 800 houses in Yan and another 200 homes in Tupah, Kuala Muda in Kedah were damaged after heavy rains caused a water surge phenomenon in the Gunung Jerai area.

May 16, 2022: Authorities rescued a total of 80 visitors to the Laman Tiga Budaya waterfall in Asahan, Melaka after they were stranded during a water surge phenomenon.

July 4, 2022: Three people were killed, including a 23-year-old expectant mother in an incident in Baling, Kedah.

Nov 4, 2022: Authorities managed to rescue nine students of Universiti Teknologi Mara at Lata Hulu Kekabu, Setiu in Terengganu.

Nov 28, 2022: A family of 10 was rescued after they were stranded at Sungai Pinang waterfall in Batang Kali, Selangor.

Feb 12, 2023: A water surge phenomenon at Bukit Tinggi and Janda Baik in Pahang damaged 15 business premises and five houses.

June 21, 2023: Two women, including one Chinese national, drowned after they were swept away by a water surge while bathing at the Kampung Orang Asli Pertak waterfall in Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor.

July 1, 2023: 10 individuals, including nine in a family were involved in a water surge tragedy at Jeram Air Putih, Kemaman in Terengganu. The family was from Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, Pahang while another victim was from Batu Pahat, Johor.

On July 2, two bodies were found namely Azizah Eiyi, 40 at 12.45pm and his son Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11, at 5pm.

Four more bodies were discovered on July 3 namely Karim Abdullah, 39, Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4, Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6, and Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10.

The operation to locate the remaining four victims, namely Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18, Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, continues. - Bernama