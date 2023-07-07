Water surge tragedy: Another body found

CHUKAI: Another body was found this morning, believed to be that of the ninth victim of the water surge tragedy at Jeram Air Putih here.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the body, believed to be that of a man was found at 9.20 am on a sandbank in Sector A of the search and rescue (SAR) operation areas, two kilometres (km) from the scene.

“The body was recovered at 11.20 am, two hours after it was found.

“The victim is yet to be identified and the body has been sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ),” he told reporters when met at the operation control centre at Air Putih Police Station here today.

Hanyan said although the victim’s identity has not been ascertained, police have not ruled out the possibility the body is that of Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor.

He said the SAR operation will continue with a focus on Sector A to locate the last victim.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department Zone 2 chief, Senior Superintendent II Azman Alias said search efforts will be continued one kilometre from where the victim’s vehicle was found and 'sweeping' work will be carried out again in Sector A.

“The water level of the river has returned to normal due to today’s favourable weather conditions, and this will help facilitate SAR operations,” he said.

The media reported that 10 individuals, including a family of nine, went missing after they were swept away by a water surge during a picnic at the waterfall last Saturday (July 1). -Bernama