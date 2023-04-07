Water surge tragedy: Body of seventh victim identified

CHUKAI: Police have identified a body found this morning as Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18, who was one of the 10 victims of the water surge tragedy at Jeram Air Putih waterfall here.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the remains were confirmed after her next-of-kin made initial identification.

“Putri Balqis Izzati’s body was found 24 km from the location of the incident at sector B, behind Kampung Dadong mosque here by villagers at 7.45 am.

“...it is the seventh body found as of now, and the search and rescue (SAR) operation will continue to locate the remaining three victims,” he told reporters.

He said the remains would be sent to Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu for a post-mortem, whereas the six bodies that were found earlier would be handed over to the next of kin for burial this afternoon.

The SAR operation today involved 200 members from various agencies and they were assisted by residents as well as 13 assets in the waters, he added.

Hanyan also reminded the public not to spread false news that could disturb and offend the victims’ family members, adding that all official information would only be released by the police. - Bernama