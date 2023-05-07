Water surge tragedy: Eighth victim sent home for burial

KUALA TERENGGANU: The body of Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16 - the eighth victim of the Jeram Air Putih water surge tragedy in Kemaman - was sent home to Felda Lepar Hilir 3, Gambang in Kuantan for burial at 8.10 pm.

The remains were sent from the Forensic Medicine Department of Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) in Kuala Terengganu in a hearse van accompanied by a Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Patrol Car Unit (MPV) vehicle.

The victim’s aunt, Rosilawati Kassim, 49, said that Puteri Alleya Maisarah would be buried near the graves of her mother, father and five siblings who were laid to rest at Felda Lepar Hilir 3 Islamic Cemetery, at about midnight on Tuesday.

“We expect all funeral arrangements to be completed tonight,“ she said when met at HSNZ a while ago.

Puteri Alleya Maisarah’s body was found on the third day of the search and rescue operation at about 3 pm on Tuesday. -Bernama