Water surge tragedy: Grandfather hopes to find Putri Nor Fatin

KUANTAN: Although 10 days have passed since the water surge tragedy in Jeram Air Putih, Terengganu, Eiyi Johan still hopes that the body of his 14-year-old granddaughter, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, will be found soon so that she can be given a proper burial.

Eiyi, 60, said the family has also agreed to take turns to go to Kemaman, Terengganu, to get updates on the status of the search and rescue operation (SAR) for the third child of the seven siblings, as some of the family members have to go back to work.

“We are still hoping, and we will continue to wait. We hope Putri Nor Fatin will be brought back and buried next to her other family members.

“Although (the body) has not been found yet, we have already performed the solat jenazah ghaib (funeral prayers without the presence of the body),” he told reporters when met at the Ubbudiah Mosque in Felda Lepar Hilir 3, here today.

Earlier, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah visited Eiyi and his wife, Halimah Kasim, 63, and participated in the tahlil session at the mosque.

Eiyi also thanked all those who have helped his family, from the first day of the incident until now, as well as the funeral arrangements for the victims.

“I was touched because everyone has worked hard to help... from the scene of the incident to here (Felda Lepar Hilir 3). Many encouraged me and also prayed for my family.

“My employer was also understanding and allowed me to take time off to take care of my family since the first day of the incident,“ he said. He is employed by a subsidiary of a university here.

On July 2, the media reported that 10 individuals were missing, after being swept away by the water, during a picnic at Jeram Air Putih in the evening the day before (July 1).

They are Karim Abdullah, 39, his wife, Azizah Eiyi, 40, and their children Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal, 11; Putri Nurerina Natasya, 10; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree, 6; Putri Aryana Umaira, 4; Putri Alleya Maisarah, 16; Putri Nor Fatin, 14 and Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18.

Also killed in the tragedy was Putri Balqis Izzati’s fiance, Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor.

As of today, the body of Putri Nor Fatin has not been located. The burial of the family of eight was carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Muslim Cemetery, Felda Lepar Hilir 3, while Muhammad Fikri was buried at the Muslim Cemetery of Kampung Parit Kuda in Batu Pahat, Johor, on Saturday (July 8 ). -Bernama