Water surge tragedy: Last two victims believe to be in Zone A, B search areas

CHUKAI: The search and rescue (SAR) operations team looking for the last two victims of the Jeram Air Putih water surge incident believe they are in the Zone A and B search areas.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zone 2 chief, Senior Superintendent II Azman Alias said the SAR, which entered its fifth day today, showed no new leads.

“For today’s search, we covered the entire sectors A, B and C. We have dived, but there are no new leads or positive clues.

“However, we believe that the two remaining victims are still in Zone A and B. There is a possibility that they are in the water or on land,” he told a press conference at the Air Putih police station here today.

Zone A (location of incident) is from Menara Sapura until Kampung Teladas bridge while Zone B starts from the back of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ayer Putih towards the corn farm at the forward control post until the Sungai Pinang garbage trap area.

Azman said the SAR operation today was suspended at 5 pm and will resume at 9 am tomorrow.

According to him, for tomorrow’s SAR operation, the scope of the search will be reduced and more targeted in areas of high probability using K9 sniffer dogs and the JBPM water rescue team (PPDA).

“Tomorrow’s search efforts will focus on ‘points’ that we will establish later. We will focus on areas that have ‘points of interest’ with the K9 unit and PPDA,“ he said.

The two victims still missing are Putri Nur Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor.

The bodies of eight victims from last Saturday’s water surge tragedy have been recovered. -Bernama