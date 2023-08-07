Water surge tragedy: Next-of-kin understands SAR team’s constraints

CHUKAI: Though hoping Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, will be found soon, her aunt Rosilawati Yasin, 49, understands the constraints and fatigue faced by the search and rescue team (SAR).

The search for the last victim of the Jeram Air Putih disaster entered the seventh day, today.

Rosilawati, who is also the sister-in-law of Azizah Eiyi, 40, who died in the tragedy, said they would continue to wait faithfully for the ‘return’ of her niece so that she could be ‘united’ with the other eight family members.

“We understand the tiredness and difficulties of the search team, but if we find her today or tomorrow, it will be a blessing for our family,“ she said when met at the Air Putih police station here today.

The SAR which involves 250 personnel from various agencies is supported by four sniffer dogs from K9, and focuses entirely on Sector A of the search area.

The other nine victims from last Saturday’s water surge tragedy have been laid to rest, with eight remains buried at Felda Lepar Hilir 3, Kuantan, Pahang on Tuesday and Wednesday, while another was buried at 7 am today in Batu Pahat, Johor.-Bernama