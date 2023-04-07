Water surge tragedy: NGO hearses send seven deceased back for burial

KUALA TERENGGANU: The bodies of seven victims, who perished in the Air Putih water surge tragedy, were transported back to Kuantan by NGO hearses at 6.25 pm this evening.

The hearses were escorted right up to the Felda Lepar Hilir 3, Muslim cemetery in Gambang, Kuantan by police patrol cars from the Kemaman district police headquarters.

The seven victims were Karim Abdullah, 39, and his wife, Azizah Eiyi, 40, and five of their children, Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11, Putri Nurerina Natasya,10, Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6, Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4, and Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18.

The late Azizah’s sister-in-law Rosilawati Kassim, 49, said all their relatives who are still in Terengganu will be returning to Gambang to perform the last rites and burials tonight.

“Tomorrow, we will return to Terengganu because there are two more family members who have not been found yet,” she said.

“The body of Putri Alleya Maisarah is also still in the morgue at the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital,” she said when met at the hospital, earlier today.

Rosilawati said all preparations for the burials have been kindly taken care of by relatives and villagers, who are all saddened by the tragedy which had befallen the family.-Bernama