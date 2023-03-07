Water surge tragedy: Only four victims identified, not nine as initially reported

PETALING JAYA: Authorities have clarified that only four victims of the Jeram Mawar water surge tragedy have been recovered so far, instead of the nine reported earlier.

Based on a New Straits Times (NST) report, the development was confirmed by Terengganu police chief, Datuk Mazli Mazlan during a press conference at the Air Putih police station operations centre.

It was further reported by Mazli that the confusion came following a communication breakdown between the search and rescue (SAR) team, who were operating deep in the jungle.

“To date, we have found six bodies. Four were found today while two were recovered yesterday.

He was quoted saying the police were informed that seven bodies had been recovered but it was later revealed upon checks that only four victims were found.

The victims identified were confirmed by the next-of-kin.

“We are facing challenges such as communications as well as the unpredictable weather, which has led to inaccurate information being relayed,“ he added.