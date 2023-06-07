Water surge tragedy: Remains of Putri Alleya Maisarah laid to rest

KUANTAN: The remains of Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, the eighth victim of the Jeram Air Putih water surge tragedy in Kemaman, Terengganu, were laid to rest at the Felda Lepar Hilir 3 Muslim cemetery here last night.

Putri Alleya Maisarah, 16, was buried next to the graves of her parents and five siblings, who also died in the tragedy.

Earlier, Putri Alleya Maisarah’s remains arrived at the Ubbudiah mosque in the Felda settlement at 10.45 pm, where the funeral prayers were performed.

Yesterday, the remains of Karim Abdullah, 39, his wife Azizah Eiyi, 40, and their five children, Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10; Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, six, and Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, four, were buried in a common grave.

Puteri Alleya Maisarah’s body was found at 3 pm yesterday, while those who are still missing are Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24.

The media reported the tragic incident of 10 people being swept away by the water surge phenomenon during a picnic at the waterfall on Saturday. - Bernama