Water Surge Tragedy: SAR efforts for remaining victims continue

CHUKAI: The search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate the remaining two victims of the Jeram Air Putih water surge tragedy continued its effort by focusing the search in Sector A and Sector B, today.

The missing victims are Putri Nur Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24.

Sector A includes the area where the incident occurred, from Menara Sapura to the Kampung Teladas bridge, while Sector B starts from behind the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Ayer Putih heading to the plantation at the forward control post up to the Sungai Pinang rubbish trap area.

A total of 219 personnel from various agencies are involved in today’s operation, led by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), assisted by tracker dogs from its K9 unit as well as rescuers from its Water Rescue Unit.

The water surge incident which occurred on Saturday involved 10 victims of which eight were found and laid to rest at the Lepar Hilir 3 Muslim Cemetery in Kuantan, Pahang on Tuesday and Wednesday.-Bernama