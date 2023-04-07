Water surge tragedy: SAR operation enters third day

CHUKAI: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the remaining four victims of the water surge incident in Jeram Air Putih here resumed at 9 am today.

The missing individuals are Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18; Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16; Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14; and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24.

The SAR operation still focused on sectors A, B and C along Sungai Air Putih, Sungai Teladas and Sungai Pinang with a search radius of 35 kilometres, involving 168 members from various agencies.

The search team is also assisted by two more tracker dogs from the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s K9 unit.

Yesterday, four bodies were found in sectors A and B between 11 am and 1 pm, namely Karim Abdullah, 39; Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, 4; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, 6; and Putri Nurerina Natasya Karim, 10.

On Sunday, the bodies of Azizah Eyei, 40, and Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11, were found by members of the public about 24 km and two km from the scene of the incident, respectively.

All the bodies were taken to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Kuala Terengganu for post-mortem and will be brought home to Felda Lepar Hilir, Kuantan, Pahang for burial.

The media previously reported that Karim, Azizah and their seven children, as well as Putri Balqis Izzati’s fiance Muhammad Fikri, went for a picnic at the location on Saturday before being swept away by a water surge phenomenon. - Bernama