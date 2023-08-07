Water surge tragedy: SAR operations centre shifted to BBP Cheneh

CHUKAI: The operations centre at the Air Putih police station, opened for search and rescue (SAR) operations for the victims of the Jeram Air Putih water surge incident, has been shifted to the Cheneh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) today.

Terengganu Fire and Rescue Services Department Zone 2 chief, Senior Superintendent II Azman Alias said the operation at BBP Cheneh will also be supported by BBP Chukai, with the scope of the search to be reduced tomorrow.

The seventh-day search efforts to find the last victim, Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, has been suspended at 6 pm today, he told reporters here today.

Azman said JBPM Forward Control Centre in Kampung Seberang Tayor in Sector B and Kampung Pasir Minal public jetty in Sector C, had been completely closed.-Bernama