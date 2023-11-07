Water surge tragedy: SAR team found bag, ‘Fatin’ name tag

KUALA TERENGGANU: A sling bag containing money and important documents believed to belong to Karim Abdullah, 39, one of the victims in the Jeram Air Putih water surge incident, was found by the search and rescue (SAR) personnel yesterday.

Kemaman police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said the black bag was found by firemen, who were searching for the last victim, on the sand bank two kilometres from the scene of the incident at about noon.

“Inside the bag, there was a black Michael Kors wallet which contained MyKad, MyKids and bank cards,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the bag also contained RM1,279 cash, a marriage certificate card, a watch, a mobile phone, a necklace and a school name tag with ‘FATIN’ written on it.

Hanyan said the items would be handed over to the victim’s next of kin soon.

On July 2, the media reported that 10 individuals were missing, after being swept away by the water, during a picnic at Jeram Air Putih in the evening the day before (July 1).

They are Karim, his wife, Azizah Eiyi, 40, and their children Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal, 11; Putri Nurerina Natasya, 10; Muhammad Haziq Ziqree, 6; Putri Aryana Umaira, 4; Putri Alleya Maisarah, 16; Putri Nor Fatin, 14 and Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18.

Also killed in the tragedy was Putri Balqis Izzati’s fiance, Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24, from Batu Pahat, Johor.

As of today, the body of Putri Nor Fatin has not been located. The burial of the family of eight was carried out last week at the Felda Lepar Hilir 3 Muslim cemetery in Pahang, while Muhammad Fikri was buried at the Muslim cemetery of Kampung Parit Kuda in Batu Pahat, Johor, on Saturday (July 8). - Bernama