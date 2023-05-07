Water surge tragedy: Seven family members buried in common grave

KUANTAN: The remains of seven family members, who perished in the Air Putih water surge tragedy were buried in a common grave here last night.

Karim Abdullah, 39, his wife, Azizah Eiyi, 40, and five of their children, Muhammad Zulqarnain Haikal Karim, 11, Putri Nurerina Natasya,10, Muhammad Haziq Ziqree Karim, six, Putri Aryana Umaira Karim, four, and Putri Balqis Izzati Abdul Rahman, 18, were laid to rest at the Felda Lebar Hilir 3 Muslim cemetery here.

Earlier, the remains were taken to the Masjid Ubbudiah Felda Lepar Hilir 3, for funeral prayers.

Also present at the funeral were FELDA chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail and Pahang police chief Datuk Yahaya Othman.

A family of nine from Felda Lepar Hilir here and another individual from Batu Pahat, Johor, who was engaged to a member of the family, had gone on a picnic to the Air Putih waterfalls in Terengganu on Saturday.

They are believed to have been swept away by strong currents caused by the water surge.

The body of Putri Alleya Maisarah Karim, 16, was found at 3 pm today, while those who are still missing are Putri Nor Fatin Karim, 14, and Muhammad Fikri Saliman, 24. - Bernama