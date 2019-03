PETALING JAYA: Six states will deploy 13 water tankers to Kedah to meet the needs of about 20,000 consumers who are experiencing a water shortage.

The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) said in a statement today that the water treatment plant in Tupah, Kedah, had experienced a drop in the supply of raw water as a result of the hot weather and insufficient rainfall.

“This has caused a disruption in the water supply to areas that get their supply through the Tupah plant,” the statement added. The districts affected are Semeling, Merbok, Singkir and Tanjung Dawai and the surrounding areas.

In the meantime, Syarikat Air Darul Aman Sdn Bhd has taken short-term mitigation measures by placing static tanks in the affected areas and delivering clean water to the consumers there.

SPAN said Selangor Water Management Sdn Bhd would send four tankers to Kedah. The Perak Water Board, Penang Water Supply Corporation, Syarikat Air Melaka and Syarikat Air Negri Sembilan will send two tankers each and Syarikat Air Terengganu will send one.

State governments and water supply companies have been advised to monitor their water resources and treatment plants to ensure that steps can be taken early to address potential water disruptions.

SPAN also advised consumers to use water sparingly and to prevent wastage so that existing resources can be preserved.