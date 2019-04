KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah State Water Department will supply water tankers to nearly 1,000 residents of the Sabah Education Institute Quarters (KIPS) in Bukit Padang near here which has experienced water cut since 17 days ago.

State Infrastructure Development Minister Datuk Peter Anthony said the department would provide a total of 15,000 gallons of water to all the 11 blocks of quarters immediately.

“Although the buildings are under the maintenance of the Education Ministry, which comes under the federal government, we as an agency in the state government will do the needful,“ he told reporters after visiting the quarters today, adding that the department would appoint a consultant to repair the broken internal pipes.

He also suggested that the federal government should give the state government the authority to monitor federal buildings, specifically through his ministry.

He said that if a similar problem (broken pipes) occurred, the state government could take immediate action. — Bernama