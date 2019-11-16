Water tanks at Orang Asli village damaged by wild elephants

GUA MUSANG: More than 300 Orang Asli from the Batek tribe in Kampung Aring 5 here once again had their piped water supply damaged by a herd of wild elephants yesterday.

The pipe that connects to a water catchment up a nearby hill was repaired through “gotong-royong” just two days ago after it had been damaged by the wild elephants earlier this month.

Kampung Aring 5 Community Management Council (MPKKOA) chairman Asrul Hussin, said the villagers were only aware of the incident at about 6.30 am when the water supply was suddenly cut off.

He said upon checking the water catchment area, the villagers found that the water tanks and the pipes had been trampled by the elephants.

Kampung Aring 5 headman Raina Anjang said the wild elephants had been frequently entering the village and apart from causing damage to the water tanks and pipes, the animals had also destroyed their crops.

He said the villagers would look at the water tanks and pipes first to determine whether they could be repaired and used again. — Bernama