Water tariffs in Malacca to increase

MALACCA: The Malacca state government will increase water tariffs to help support the cost of managing and maintaining water supply, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari.

However, he assured that the increase will not burden the public as incentives will be given to low-income families in the B40 category and people who implement water-saving measures.

He said discussions were currently being held with Syarikat Air Malacca Berhad but the increase in water tariffs have not been set as each state had different rates.

“We have had to buy some water (from other states) and management costs have increased and (there is) the cost of infrastructure for a new dam, these are some of our challenges (if the current water tariffs rates are maintained), if we cannot manage the water problem, there will be a water crisis,” he said.

Adly was speaking to reporters after attending the Malacca state government monthly gathering at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh here. Also present were State Secretary Datuk Seri Roslan Ibrahim and state exco members as well as about 400 civil servants from throughout the state.

Last Tuesday, Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar said in the Ruang Bicara programme on Bernama News Channel that the increase in the natural resource was necessary to protect the consumer’s interest in getting good water quality and ensuring the industry’s services.

Meanwhile, Adly said the state government was re-assessing the Malaysia and ASEAN Mini Park after its developers failed to manage it well, especially in view of the Visit Malacca Year 2019.

He gave it a three-out-of-10 score for maintenance works done there, including the dirty roads and other damages.

“The park is an attractive tourist attraction located at the gateway into Malacca from the Ayer Keroh Toll.

“We are giving the developers until March and will consider if we want to take over or look for another developer if they fail to meet the conditions and standards that have been set,” he said. — Bernama