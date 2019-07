SEREMBAN: The National Water Services Commission (Span) today raided a cement mixing premises at Kampung Jimah Baru, here, suspected to be illegally tapping treated water for its day to day operations .

Span Corporate Communication and Consumer Affairs Director Mohd Fazil Ismail, who led the operation, said the operation was carried out following a complaint received from Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan (Sains) on the suspected water theft activity.

He said although checks found that the premises, believed to have been in operation for three years, had an account and a valid registered meter, investigation revealed that there was an illegal water connection at the premises.

“The offence had been committed under Section 123 (1) of the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655) where further investigation will be conducted by Span. Under the provisions of Act 655, no person other than the licensee may make any connection to any public main or service pipes.

“If convicted, the offender is liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding one year or both,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sains Public Relations Head Norzita Ismail said for the period January to June this year, the water company had received 726 complaints of water theft cases, with 260 cases found authentic involving losses amounting to RM374,829.90.

“However, out of that total, we managed to recover RM338,954.35,“ she said, adding that from 260 cases, 14 cases were investigated with Span while the remainder was without Span.

In another development, Mohd Fazil said in order to ensure that consumers continued to enjoy clean water supply, Selangor had so far obtained supply aid from water operators in eight states which are Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Penang and Perak involving a total of 13 water tankers. — Bernama