SHAH ALAM: The Sungai Selangor Phase 1, 2, 3 and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants which temporarily ceased operations yesterday due to odour pollution were resumed operations this morning.

Air Selangor Sdn Bhd Customer Relations and Communications head Abdul Raof Ahmad, however, said that the reservoir levels and pressure in the distribution system were still being stabilised for water to be restored to the affected areas in stages.

“Checks as at 6am this morning showed recovery percentage of the total area is still low at 19% and we are not able to give estimates of recovery time according to areas, for now.

Air Selangor Water Quality Unit in collaboration with the Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) and the Hulu Selangor District Council have conducted investigations to identify the source of pollution and results revealed that the high level of odour came from Sungai Liam in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor,“ he said in a statement today.

As such he said 16 local service centres (LSCs) and 17 public water taps would be activated beginning from 9am today to assist those affected.

He said as the water disruption affected a large area, the company was not able to accommodate the demand for water supply through water tankers to all affected customers.

“The water tankers were only mobilised according to the priority of customers and at critical premises.

“With the help of the related agencies we are working hard to provide assistance and speed up restoration to all affected areas,“ he said.

Members of the public may obtain the latest information and status updates through the company’s website at www.syabas.com, or via Air Selangor Facebook and Twitter @airselangor or contact its call centre at 15300.

Yesterday, 1,133 areas involving 1,166,842 account holders in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were affected by unscheduled water disruptions following the pollution incident. — Bernama