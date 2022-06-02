Water woes in SPS expected to be resolved in two months: PBAPP

GEORGE TOWN: The water supply crisis faced by residents in the South Seberang Perai (SPS) district in Penang is expected to be resolved in two months’ time, thanks to the measures undertaken by Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP).

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Jaseni Maidinsa said the crisis was mainly caused by the 10.4 per cent increase in the daily water consumption rate over the past three years.

He said the rate had increased to 931 million litres per day (MLD) in May 2022 from 843 MLD in 2019.

“PBAPP has obtained special approval to carry out two projects through emergency procurement method, namely for the installation of booster pumps to pump more water and increase the output on Bukit Panchor water treatment plant by five to 10 MLD,” he told a joint press conference with State Infrastructure and Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari at the State Assembly building here today.

For a short-term measure, Jaseni said PBAPP would maximise the water production at its nine plants, supply more treated water to SPS and deploy more water tanker lorries to the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Zairil said among the reasons for the increase in water consumption was the increasingly active industrial activities following the reopening of the sector after the lockdown two years ago.

“As such, PBAPP will only approve water supply services for new factories which have a 48-hour water storage tank on-site,” he said.

In the long run, he said PBAPP was also in the midst of implementing five projects through the Raw Water Contingency Plan (RWCP) 2030 which would generate an additional 569 MLD of water to ensure water supply security in Penang. - Bernama