PETALING JAYA: In Selangor, consumers in three districts – Gombak, Hulu Selangor and Kuala Selangor – had their water supply fully restored by noon today.

Supply was also being restored in stages in other affected areas, according to the head of customer relationship and communications at Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas), Abdul Raof Ahmad.

A total of 99% of consumers in Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat, Petaling, Shah Alam and Klang had their supply restored as of 6pm today.

That means most of the consumers affected by the unscheduled cut that hit several districts in the state on Sunday, already have their water supply restored.

Abdul Raof said Syabas hoped to restore supply to all consumers by 9am on Friday, a day earlier than originally planned.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to consumers and we are putting all efforts to help expedite full restoration to all affected areas as soon as possible,“ he said.

Consumers who have yet to receive full supply can get water from water tankers at local service centres in Petaling, Klang and Kuala Lumpur.

A total of 1,222 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Ulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat were hit by the water cut when four treatment plants had to be shut down after 100 litres of diesel was spilled into Sungai Selangor.

It was the second water cut in three days.

In an earlier incident last Friday, oil-based discharge from a car workshop and an industrial area left more than a million people without water.

Supply to the affected areas were fully restored on Sunday, just hours before the second water cut hit.

Meanwhile in Johor, maintenance works will be carried out at the Sungai Johor water treatment plant on Tuesday.

As a result, water supply to more than 50 areas will be disrupted for at least a day.