Way forward for shopping malls moving towards endemic

PRIOR to the Covid-19 pandemic, shopping malls around the world have set themselves to be inseparable short getaways or quick hangout places for everyone, near and far.

Undeniably, the existence of these mega malls that anchor a large departmental store alongside a cluster of stores around it have given a sense towards a more meaningful living and lifestyle to a large segment of societies.

From the elites cutting across through the middle class, almost everyone from each tier has somehow benefited in one way or another from these establishments.

As the field of architecture and structural engineering progresses over the years, the design of modern malls and fit-outs has managed to integrate conducive and therapeutic community spaces with indulgent shopping experiences, thus elevating our social interactions to the next level.

Frequently in the current age that we are living in, a shopping mall is more than just a concrete building by itself.

It has successfully transitioned into a romantic or nostalgic rendezvous where memories are forged, cherished and engraved to make them last for decades.

When the Covid-19 pandemic suddenly emerged in late 2019, the whole shopping landscape had taken a major blow and was literally caught off guard, where retailers who used to operate their businesses from the comfort zones of malls were compelled to shut down for many months without much certainty.

Due to the newness of the virus, scientists as well as the medical experts had to scramble from scratch to understand its origin, behavioral genomics and genetic variations of the deadly Covid-19. The whole working solution took time.

For most retailers, the waiting game had just begun and time was really money in retrospect. In other words, the longer retailers waited, the larger the financial impact would be on them.

Concurrently, the whole ideology of vaccination also began to get going where top biologists and epidemiologists outlined the significance of their roles in preventing further spread of Covid-19.

The race against time to produce vaccines in bulk by pharmaceutical companies gripped news headlines.

In short, an overarching solution to this bane is largely derived from all types of vaccines available which offer protection by means of our enhanced antibody system.

If we were to make further inquiries into how vaccines really work in our bodies, one will quickly figure out that the role of vaccine is to heighten or stimulate our immune system via white blood cells in order to produce antibodies that fight the virus infection.

However, one key question begs to be answered, is the vaccine the ultimate bulletproof to bring us all back to normalcy or pre-pandemic days?

Some studies have revealed that new variants of concerns, namely the Delta and Lambda are shifting the herd-immunity equation into possible obscurity.

Shweta Bansal, a mathematical biologist at Georgetown University in Washington DC said: “Herd immunity is only relevant if we have a transmission-blocking vaccine. If we don’t, then the only way to get herd immunity in the population is to give everyone the vaccine.”

Bansal also emphasised that those who have been infected with Covid-19 seemed to have developed some sort of immunity to the virus (after recovery), but how long that will last remains unanswered.

It also seems that infection-associated immunity wanes over time, so that needs to be factored into calculations too.

Basically according to experts, this probably foreshadows that immunity might not last forever.

It could also possibly mean that those who have already received their vaccinations could still transmit the deadly virus airborne to another living host.

Despite the extensive scientific publications related to Covid-19 available online, the misconception and the widespread belief that vaccination alone can fully cure those infected with Covid-19 is rather alarming among the public.

What actually makes it worse is that the regulations tied to vaccination by the authorities suggest that a fully vaccinated person has the unlimited freedom to mingle face-to-face and interact freely.

If we were to carefully read between the lines, the truth is that no one is safe yet from this deadly virus.

Based on this judgement, a blanket ban by certain mall operators on all unvaccinated persons from entering the shopping malls beginning Sept 15 has to be re-examined taking into consideration that vaccinated individuals with double-doses can still be the main source of transmission.

This action is deemed short-sighted and slapdash to a certain extent as it outrightly discriminates the rights of unvaccinated shoppers, most of whom are still waiting their turn to get vaccinated as well as the rights of retailers to gain more customers.

Surely, everyone understands the importance of being vaccinated, however, this particular ban ruling does not justify or corroborate the whole concept of vaccination.

In short, the common denominator that both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons have is the fact that they can still transmit and be infected with Covid-19.

On Sept 4 a total of 19,057 Covid-19 cases were reported in Malaysia. Interestingly, 4,939 cases or 23.1% of reported cases were individuals who had received at least one vaccination shot or have not passed 14 days from their second shot.

Meanwhile, a total of 6,120 cases or 32.1% of Covid-19 positive cases have a complete vaccination history.

These statistics from the Health Ministry are again telling us that vaccinated persons are still not out of danger yet.

Managing the economy in the midst of a pandemic is a testing balancing act between the safety and livelihood of our people.

In hindsight, shopping malls could probably not have undergone closure for such a long period of time during the lockdowns if only the standard operating procedures (SOP), especially those closely related to the accommodation of foreign workers across all industries, were strictly enforced and implemented to safeguard the interests of retailers and their loyal customers.

In business, best practices involve the implementation of well-thought initiatives that are proven to be effective in achieving greater end results.

In this case, adhering to the SOP is the way forward. The mall management should work hand-in-hand with the relevant agencies more aggressively in order to allocate more auxiliary police and RELA officers to perform close surveillance on the SOP.

Better still, qualified SOP marshals ought to be hired on a permanent basis and stationed in the mall(s) to carry out these responsibilities and to eventually reduce reliance on random SOP checks by authorities.

Like it or not, the mall management has to lead by example in providing out-of-the-box solutions to cater for both vaccinated and unvaccinated shoppers.

On top of this, the onus of prevention should also be shifted to retailers, overseen by the mall management.

It goes without saying that mall operators must consistently play their part in actively educating the public about the importance of adhering to the SOP instead of sending the wrong message about the real purpose of vaccination, that it can cure Covid-19 permanently.

Medio tutissimus ibis meaning “You will go most safely by the middle course”.

This phrase aptly fits the current situation that we are all in, where taking the extreme side will not grant us the most winnable solution with respect to economy, health and safety.

Aisyah

Petaling Jaya