Waytha Moorthy: An understanding of togetherness is vital to national unity

PUTRAJAYA: An understanding of the concept of togetherness is vital in addressing the racial and religious problems which have recently beset Malaysians, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy (pix) today.

In this connection and as a measure to address this situation, the government plans to increase the cooperation between the public service, private sector and non-governmental organisations.

“Only with an understanding of the concept of togetherness, can we ensure that all Malaysians experience equality that is holistic,“ he said in a statement today, adding that unity in the country was integral to the achievement of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 initiative recently unveiled by the government.

The minister who is responsible for the National Unity and Social Wellbeing portfolio, added that it was important for all parties to appreciate that they had a joint responsibility to combat negative influences before these elements destroyed the unity among Malaysians which had been tirelessly forged for years.

Waytha Moorthy’s statement was issued in conjunction with a lecture entitled ‘’Malaysian Harmony: Demographics, Race Relations and National Integration’’ which he delivered at the National Defence Education Centre (Puspahanas), yesterday.

In the lecture attended by about 20 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces, the minister had stressed on the very essence of togetherness which he felt should be prioritised given the current climate concerning race and religion in the country.

Waytha Moorthy added that in response to a question from the audience, he had agreed that the right to champion the uniqueness of one’s race should not involve any effort to deny the rights of others. — Bernama