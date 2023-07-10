WCB committed to curbing wildlife smuggling, protecting natural treasures - IGP

IPOH: The Wildlife Crime Bureau (WCB) established by the Royal Malaysia Police is not only focused on efforts to combat wildlife smuggling activities but also to protect the country’s natural treasures.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said that the Khazanah Integrated Operations (OBK) implemented by the bureau also focuses on the theft of natural resources and minerals.

“This bureau is not only dedicated to tackling wildlife poaching syndicates such as involving the Malayan tigers. It will also prioritise the illegal extraction of rare-earth elements, logging and gold mining and other activities that endanger our natural resources.

“Environmental crimes need attention, and we hope to raise awareness that these crimes will have a detrimental impact if not addressed immediately,” he told a press conference today.

Earlier, he officiated the Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence (WCB/PSK) of the Department of Internal Security and Public Order (JKDNKA) at the Ulu Kinta General Operations Force Training Centre here.

Also present were Bukit Aman JKDNKA director Datuk Hazani Ghazali and Department of Wildlife and Natural Parks (Perhilitan) director Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim.

Razarudin said the Malayan tigers continue to be threatened with extinction due to illegal hunting, and efforts to preserve their habitat would help restore the balance of the ecosystem.

“The high demand for nearly every part of the Malayan tiger has caused the market value of this endangered species to reach RM259,000 per head.

“According to Perhilitan, a total of 71 cases of illegal hunting of the Malayan tigers were recorded from 2021 to 2022,” he said.

Regarding WCB/PSK, he said the unit consisted of 78 officers and personnel who would utilise police expertise to assist Perhilitan and related government agencies in addressing these issues.

“For now, the strength of this bureau is sufficient because, within JKDNKA, we have support from the 69 Commando, Special Action Unit and Senoi Praaq members.

“We believe that this strong partnership can be continued in protecting and conserving our national treasures,” he said. - Bernama