IPOH: Construction of the West Coast Expressway (WCE), which starts from the Beruas junction to Taiping Selatan, is experiencing a delay compared to the actual schedule following the poor performance of the main contractor.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transportation Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said West Coast Expressway Sdn Bhd had taken over the remaining construction work in Section 11, Trong state constituency.

“The state government has also been briefed on the matter and the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has committed to completing the remaining work on this project, which is another 48 per cent according to the new timeline.

“The project is expected to be completed in January 2024,” he said in reply to a question from Jamilah Zakaria (BN-Trong) at the 14th State Legislative Assembly sitting, here, today.

Mohd Zolkafly said the work being carried out are earthworks, rock blasting and the construction of structures and bridges, drains, slopes and others.

“Although the construction work is allowed to continue, there are major constraints on the supply of building materials following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) and Enhanced MCO (EMCO),” he added.- Bernama