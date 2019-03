KUALA LUMPUR: The World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT) 2020 is expected to generate almost RM10 billion in investments, says Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said this was based on the positive impact of the WCIT held in Malaysia in 2008 which drew investments worth RM8 billion.

“This is a good opportunity for Malaysia to be on the international stage just like other industry players.

“Besides the focus on investment, this congress will also generate more employment opportunities through the information technology industry,” he said after officiating at the pre-launch of WCIT 2020, here, today.

This 23rd edition of the congress organised by the National ICT Association of Malaysia (Pikom) will take place from Sept 13 to 16, 2020 in Penang.

It is also expected to gather over 160 international speakers and draw the participation of more than 80 foreign countries.

Earlier in his speech, Gobind said: “Hosting WCIT 2020 in Malaysia is a timely and opportune move and it will provide a good platform for Malaysia to showcase its achievements and vision for the future.

“Platforms such as WCIT 2020 will increase awareness of the possibilities that the Internet and other ICT can bring to societies and economies, as well as ways to bridge the digital divide.”

He added that the government acknowledged and affirmed that ICT could serve as the engine for developing entrepreneurs and transforming the country into a competitive business hub.

Also present at the pre-launch was Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow. — Bernama