We are bonded by our diversity ... keep it that way

THERE is a pattern in timing when it comes to calling for vernacular schools in the country to be abolished. The oft-used argument that these schools are standing in the way of national unity has been raised to whip up parochial support for political gains time and gain.

With political interest in mind, several interest groups will broach this subject at an opportune time.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal recently weighed in by saying vernacular schools had not produced students who possess a “strong national identity”.

His contention drew rebuttals from various quarters, including Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching, who challenged the minister if he would recommend the phasing out of international schools as well.

Championing the abolition of vernacular schools is a proven effective populist approach to ensure parochial support.

We need to ask honestly ourselves if Article 152(1) of the Federal Constitution or the repeated acts of challenging it itself is divisive.

National unity cannot be threatened by diversity nor by having multiple options in our system of governance. It is the reluctance to embrace diversity and to allow alternatives that will set people apart.

Disruptive issues are aplenty in our society, and we must not fail to recognise that many of them have a common denominator — non-inclusive approaches towards policies and governance.

It is easy to point to an existing option — in this case, vernacular schools — as a divisive factor. It takes much more effort to look beyond the apparent and understand the root causes of the polarity in our society.

One of the main problems plaguing us is that the issue of language has been used to construct narratives to serve narrow political interests.

A shared language is undoubtedly crucial to shape a truly cohesive multi-racial and multi-religious country. Bahasa Melayu, as the national language, is the lingua franca in Malaysia. That will not change.

Instead of questioning the patriotism of those who believe in the freedom of choice, it is in our interest to promote multi-lingualism. We have long been trailing in regional and global productivity and efficiency.