‘We are depending on families in Dhaka to send us money’

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of flats at Jalan Landak who are under lockdown are worried they will not be able to buy food for the next two weeks.

Some were heard calling out to passersby to buy provisions for them, including cigarettes.

“We have been relying on our families in Dhaka to send money to buy food. We haven’t been able to go to work for two months. We’ve been told that we’re not allowed to leave our flats,“ said Hossain Kabir, who has been living in Malaysia for more than 10 years.

He said there are about more than 3,000 foreign nationals living here.

Security guard Alan anak Ndiang said he had called to his superior for help. He is a security guard at Pudu Plaza.

“I hope the authorities will help us soon. I’m not sure if I’m able to pay my rent which is RM300 a month. There has been no response from the management,“ he said.

Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun, who earlier visited the cordoned-off area, said there were between 500 and 1,000 foreigners here, and most of them are Myanmar and Bangladesh nationals.

Fong met with the media after a brief discussion with Dang Wangi police chief Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah.

“I am liaising with DBKL to ensure dry goods are being supplied to everyone here. Some NGOs have texted me personally to help. We will ensure no one goes hungry,“ he said.

Meanwhile, some food hawkers have taken the initiative to buy dry goods and gas stoves for their employees.

Chye Ging You, who owns a chicken rice stall, was seen handing over rice to their four staff.

“Depending on the situation, we might return with more. They’re living in two rooms rented here,“ he said.

Some 3,000 people will be screened every day for the next two weeks. About 11,000 people who live and work here as traders who will undergo health screening.