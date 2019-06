PUTRAJAYA: The government can’t please everyone when it comes to the setting up of the Special Task Force, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) said today.

He said some people may be happy with the selection of the members of the task force to relook into the disappearances of Pastor Koh and and Amri Che Mat while others may not.

“We cannot guarantee 100% satisfaction,“ he said.

More to Follow