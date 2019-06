PUTRAJAYA: The government can’t please everyone when it comes to the setting up of the Special Task Force, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

He said some people may be happy with the selection of the members of the task force to relook into the disappearances of Pastor Koh and and Amri Che Mat while others may not.

“We cannot guarantee 100% satisfaction,“ he said when asked about the unhappiness of the family of Koh on the composition of the task force.

“Some people will be happy, some people will not be happy. I cannot guarantee the satisfaction of all people involved. They (task force member) will look into any complaint and improve,“ he said after launching the Rural Development Policy at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre.

Koh’s wife, Susanna Liew, claimed the government had ignored the family’s suggestion to have in the task force representatives from the Bar Council, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and an NGO.

Meanwhile, Suaram said the presence of police personnel in the task force is absurd.

The human rights group said there is substantial doubt as to whether the police personnel in the task force could conduct the investigation without being partial to their colleagues

“The establishment of the task force is intended to bring perpetrators who orchestrated the disappearances of these individuals to justice,“ Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said.

“The task force should comprise independent individuals and experts who could uncover the hidden truths behind the disappearances of the two individuals and ensure justice is done for the victims and their families”

Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (CAGED) was not happy over the absence of the terms of reference of the task force in Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s media release on Wednesday although had previously said they had been drafted.