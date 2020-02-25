We have majority, no need fresh polls, says Khalid Samad

PETALING JAYA: There is no need to call for fresh elections as Pakatan Harapan (PH) still holds the majority of seats in the Dewan Rakyat, or so claims Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Abdul Samad (pix).

This is despite the fact that the coalition lost numbers when Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), which has 26 MPs, quit PH and 11 other PKR lawmakers left the coalition.

Khalid added that conducting fresh polls was also unnecessary as it would be costly.

“No, we didn’t discuss (about snap polls). Why should we waste money on fresh polls when we can get a clear majority,” he told reporters when met after the PH presidential council meeting at the PKR headquarters, here, today.

When pressed for further comments if PH has the numbers, Khalid merely said: “Sufficient.”

The former Federal Territories Minister, however, did not elaborate on how PH would garner the numbers to remain as the ruling government.

Khalid was commenting on calls by Umno and PAS for fresh elections to be held following the political impasse that saw PH losing its majority in Parliament, Tun Dr Mahathir resigning as the prime minister and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) quitting PH.

At the moment, PH has 102 seats, 10 short of the required 112 seats needed to form a government with a simple majority. Asked what else transpired during the presidential council meeting, Khalid said: “It was a very happy meeting. A lot of good things were discussed.”

Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, meanwhile, said the coalition would be making an announcement tomorrow, but declined to provide details. “We made a decision and we will announce it tomorrow. We have arrived at a consensus,” he said.

Asked if a decision has been made over who would be the prime minister candidate for PH following Mahathir’s resignation and PPBM’s exit, Salahuddin said this too would be announced tomorrow.

Other top PH leaders, including Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Lim Guan Eng, Lim Kit Siang, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Datuk Xavier Jayakumar, kept mum when met for comments.

Later, in a brief statement, PH said “the coalition remains together”.