We have your back, PAS tells Tun M

KUALA LUMPUR: PAS has pledged to support Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) to see out a full term as the prime minister, in the event he ceases to command the confidence of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

Party secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan pointed out that under the constitution, the premier must resign or ask the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament if he no longer commands the support of the lower house

He however pointed out that any move to remove Mahathir as the premier mid-term was unhealthy for the country and could lead to further uncertainties among the rakyat.

“We don’t agree (with any such move against Mahathir) and we are uncomfortable with the current situation. We hope the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will resolve this transition of power issue amicably.

“However, I would like to state that if anything happens, as the chief whip of PAS, I can assure 18 votes for Langkawi,” he said when debating the 2020 Budget in the Dewan Rakyat, here, today.

Takiyuddin said it was unfortunate that despite obtaining the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat following PH’s May 9 general election victory, Mahathir’s position as the prime minister was still insecure and has come under question.

He pointed out that such a situation was not unheard of before in this country, citing previous examples of certain groups within the government threatening the position of the sitting prime minister.

“In 1998, there was an attempt to undermine the position of the fourth prime minister (Mahathir), but it failed,” he said, possibly referring to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“In September 2008, there was another attempt to threaten the position of the fifth prime minister (Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi), by way of a motion of a vote of no confidence in the Dewan Rakyat. However this motion was rejected by the then speaker,” he noted.

This was in relation to a motion filed by the then opposition leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, backed by Barisan Nasional component party Sabah Progressive Party, against Abdullah. The motion was rejected on the basis that there were no grounds for it to be put forward.

Takiyuddin expressed worry that a similar situation might befall Mahathir, and although it should not directly concern the opposition, he said the stability of the government was pertinent to maintain the country’s welfare.

He further stressed the importance of government leaders and Cabinet members to be on the same page on all issues so as not to affect the administration.