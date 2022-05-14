‘We must condemn terrorism whether committed in Ukraine or Palestine’

PETALING JAYA: Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar today condemned the assassination of Shireen Abu Akleh by the Israeli military.

“Journalists covering war and armed conflict are protected under the Geneva Convention, and this assassination - yet another Israeli transgression of international law in a long list of transgressions - must be unequivocally condemned,“ Nurul said in a statement.

She said the failure of media outlets to state the truth of Shireen’s murder cannot be tolerated.

“We must condemn state-sponsored terrorism whether committed in Ukraine or Palestine.

“We must not allow deliberate attempts to silence the voices that tell the true story of the occupation,“ she said.

Nurul said the Malaysian government must demand an independent international investigation into the circumstances of her death, and the guilty parties must be held responsible.

“If we allow journalists to be killed indiscriminately, we risk living in a world where the guilty are never held accountable,“ she added.