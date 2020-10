PETALING JAYA: Many politicians are only thinking about themselves instead of placing the country first, Malaysian Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (MACFE) president Datuk Akhbar Satar (pix) said yesterday.

He said the country is in dire need of a statesman - a person who thinks about how to help the public today as well as the next generation.

Behind every successful nation there are great leaders with intellectual honesty, he pointed out.

“Leaders who pursue the truth, keep their words, make decisions based on facts and formulate policies for the benefit of their electorate,” he told theSun.

Akhbar said they always think of their country first and avoid placing their personal needs above others.

He said every country needs leaders with integrity.

“Unfortunately, we see many national leaders being charged in court with corruption and abuse of power.

“Today, corruption is considered a national tragedy that is so rampant it is no longer conducted discreetly ‘under the table’.

“It is done blatantly and shamelessly in the open. It becomes tragically ironic when those who are corrupt start giving advice on how to deal with corruption,” he said.

Akhbar said it is even worse as we see convicted leaders going about their affairs without any remorse or humility, and continuing to receive adulation from their followers.

He asked if these followers are so willing to ignore proven evidence for the sake of blind loyalty.

He said they, and by extension we, end up becoming a laughing stock. It is difficult to find a statesman who truly thinks of the fate of the people, he added.

“Political stability at a time when the country is facing the Covid-19 pandemic crisis is difficult to achieve, let alone when some leaders are seen to continue to place personal interests above the interests of the people.

“The most important factor for a respected leader is integrity, that cannot be questioned. In Malaysia, not only integrity but also honesty does not exist.

“Acts are not in line with words, promises are not fulfilled,” he said

Akhbar said they are entering politics not to help the people but to seek wealth and power.

He said projects are handed to their cronies which in the end will benefit them and not the public.

He said they also appoint cronies and their friends to important posts just to protect their own power.

Akhbar said such politicians only think about the next election and how to consolidate their power.

“In this of time of dire need, with people losing their jobs due to the Covid-19 outbreak, politicians should stop jostling for power or making demands,” he said.