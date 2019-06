LANGKAWI: Malaysia needs a highly-skilled workforce in technologies such as robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) to see the country progress further, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said today.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the First International Kedah Lego Education Robotics Bowling Competition 2019 here today, he said having highly-skilled workers would also facilitate the federal and state governments to create high-value and high-income jobs.

“The robotics industry is the future, we often hear about robotics or AI. Both of these technologies can be used for good things.

“Through the programme organised today, students have been exposed to how a tool can be programmed to do or make something we want, which can be utilised or applied to bring benefit to the community,“ he said at the event which attracted 518 participants from schools nationwide as well as from South Korea and Thailand.

State Chinese and Siamese Affairs, Science and Technology, Climate Change and Environmental Committee chairman Ooi Tze Min was also present. — Bernama