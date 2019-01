GEORGE TOWN: As we usher in the New Year today, a nonagenarian has reminded people that senior citizens also have aspirations for quality living despite their advanced age.

The 90-year-old woman, who only wants to be known as Ah Poh (pix), said the old aspire for the same as the young although they may seem frail and require support.

“Do not categorise us as special needs persons. We are not disabled, just slow a bit due to old age. What we hope for is to be given a chance to enjoy a quality life,” said Ah Poh.

She was placed at a private old folks’ home in Cecil Street by her family last year after suffering a fall and had difficulties during her recovery.

“My family had no choice as everyone was busy with their jobs and family responsibilities. I am grateful that they continue to look out for me.”

She is glad that the home has workers who are adept at caring for the old.

But in the New Year, she reminded the people including the authorities that the elderly should be engaged by society to keep themselves preoccupied instead of just confining them to homes as it could get lonely at times.

Ah Poh said she is fortunate she has not contracted any major ailments. “I do not have high blood pressure or diabetes,“ she said.

Asked about her secret to longevity, Ah Poh said she does not overeat and she sleeps early on most days.

It was reported that Malaysia will become an ageing nation by 2035, when 15% of the population can be categorised as senior citizens.

The senior citizen population (aged 60 and above) would reach 5.6 million by 2035. In 2017, 9% (2.8 million) of the overall population of 31 million, were considered old.